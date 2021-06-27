Kildare Property Watch: Large, spacious Newbridge family home on the market

This large detached four bedroom family home is set on 0.30 acres.

Bellingham is a spacious well – proportioned light filled property presented in pristine condition throughout with the added benefit of adjoining garage.

Approached by a tarmacadam and hardcore driveway to the front standing on c. 0.30 acres with gardens laid out in lawn and private patio area to the rear.

Features include oil fired central heating system, adjoining garage, west facing garden, PVC double glazed windows, maple shaker style kitchen with granite worktop and island and PVC fascias/soffits.

Situated in an excellent location with all the amenities of Newbridge on your doorstep and minute’s drive from Newbridge Train Station (1.50 km).

The property enjoys scenic views of the surrounding countryside and the Hill of Allen and is located within a short drive of the Curragh Plains ideal for walking, running or cycling.

Accommodation comprises: front porch, entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, utility, family bathroom, 4 bedrooms.

Upstairs there is a living area, storage room and ensuite. This is an ideal family home which must be viewed to be appreciated in an excellent location.

The property is for sale through Stephen Talbot of Jordan Auctioneers 045-433550 who is guiding €380,000 and can be contacted for further information or appointment to view.