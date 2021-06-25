Hit with €150 fine for parking in Disabled Parking Bay in Naas

The HGV parked on the Disabled Parking Bay / PHOTO: NAAS ROADS POLICING

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

This HGV driver was hit with a €150 fine for parking in a Disabled Parking Bay in Naas. 

Naas Roads Policing Unit said the vehicle was also causing an obstruction to the parking space.

The driver was issued with a €150 Fixed Charge Penalty Notice and directed to move his vehicle.

Gardaí said: "Please keep disabled spaces clear for those who require them."

