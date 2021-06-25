Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, June 25

The death has occurred of Harry Mulhall

63 Rheban Manor, Athy, Kildare



Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Father of the late Sheila, Seamus, Padraig and Chris. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maura, son Richie, daughter Anne, daughter-in-law Angela, son-in-law David, sister-in-law Eileen, brother-in-law Eddie, grandchildren Michael, David, Conor, Christa and Ellen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Removal from his residence at 10.30am on Saturday morning to arrive at St Michael's Parish Church Athy for Requiem mass at 11am , limited to 50 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Old Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current rest

The death has occurred of Bertie (Eugene) O'Hara

Townparks Manor, Kells, Meath / Ballinamore, Leitrim / Celbridge, Kildare / Cavan Town, Cavan



O'Hara, Bertie (Eugene), Townparks Manor, Kells and formerly of Ballinamore, Celbridge and Cavan, 23rd June 2021. Predeceased by his daughter Mary. Remembered by Breda, children Sinéad, Clodagh and Eoghan, granddaughters Helen and Alison, sons-in-law Dave Powell and Shane Monaghan, his sister Maureen Cytryn (New York), extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

House and service private please. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Cancer Society in Bertie's honour.

https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/in-memory-tributes-to-your-loved-one/donate-in-memory

rictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Jadwiga Puhacz

The Oaks, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Poland. Peacefully at St. James' Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Daughter of the late Joseph.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Adam, daughter Marcelina, son Przemyslaw, mother Wieslawa, extended family and friends.

May Jadwiga rest in peace.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal from Glennons funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge on Friday at 2-30pm to arrive at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin for service at 4 o'clock.

Jadwiga's cremation service will be available to view from 4pm at the following link;

https://vimeo.com/event/153499