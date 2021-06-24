Kildare Gardaí investigating after camper van damaged outside house

FILE PHOTO
A camper van was damaged in the Maynooth area last week.
Gardaí said the vehicle's lock was damaged and removed at Fitzgerald Close between June 18 and 19.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage to a vehicle which occurred in Fitzgerald Close, Maynooth, Co Kildare sometime between the 18th June 2021 and 19th June 2021.
"No arrests have been made.
"Investigations are ongoing."
