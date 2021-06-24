Two windows broken in house in Athy area

File Pic

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Gardaí are investigating after two windows were broken at the rear of a house in Athy last week.

The incident happened in the Greenhills area of the town.

A Garda statement said: 

"Gardaí are investigating an act of criminal damage that occurred to a vehicle in the Greenhills area of Athy at approximately 7pm on the 18th of June, 2021.

"No injuries were sustained over the course of this incident.

"No arrests have yet been made."

 

