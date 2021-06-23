Gardaí investigating after house in Derrinturn ransacked yesterday

Gardaí are investigating an alleged burglary in a house in Derrinturn. 

Officers at Carbury Garda Station received a report that a window was smashed in a house in Dreenane Park yesterday. 

Inside the home, a number of rooms were ransacked. 

Gardaí have appealed for information from the public. 

A Garda statement said: "Damage was caused to the residence and some items were taken during the course of the incident.

"No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing."

