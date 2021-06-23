"Luxury" Kildare barge being raffled off with €10 per ticket

"Luxury" Kildare barge being auctioned off

A "luxury" Kildare barge is being raffled for sale - with 50,000 tickets being sold at €10 each. 

The closing date for buying a ticket is December 18, 2021.

The 55 foot long barge has a 65 HP diesel engine.

The boat, which is based in the Maynooth area, is named Temonos which is the Greek word for 'sanctuary'.

See more information here.

 

