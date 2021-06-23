"Luxury" Kildare barge being raffled off with €10 per ticket

A "luxury" Kildare barge is being raffled for sale - with 50,000 tickets being sold at €10 each.
The closing date for buying a ticket is December 18, 2021.
The 55 foot long barge has a 65 HP diesel engine.
The boat, which is based in the Maynooth area, is named Temonos which is the Greek word for 'sanctuary'.
See more information here.
