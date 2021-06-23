Kildare Senator calls for mobile phone app so people can find nearest defibrillator

Senator Mark Wall of Labour has made a call in the Seanad for a national register for available defibrillators and a mobile phone app so that people can quickly locate the nearest one in an emergency.

Mr Wall referred to the recent incident in the European Football Championships when Danish footballer Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during a live TV match with Finland.

Senator Wall said: "Unfortunately, this is not the first time we have seen or heard of this happening on our playing pitches, whether it is in an international soccer stadium or local sports club grounds, or even in the many great communities we have on this island.

"The key to the survival of Mr Christian Eriksen and so many before him was the availability of an AED and, just as important, the training of people in knowing how to use it.

"The Irish Red Cross estimates there are between 8,000 and 10,000 publicly accessible defibrillators in Ireland but the emergency services may only know approximately 25% of these locations. The key word is "estimates" and hence my reason for raising this on the Commencement today."

Senator Wall called for a national central register of all available defibrillators and an app to help in the speed and convenience in finding them.

He added: "We must include and expand the terrific Community First Responders we have in this country. They are embedded in their communities and committed to saving lives.

"In my home town of Athy they respond to approximately one cardiac event each month and in our bigger towns, that number could be doubled or even trebled. These volunteers still have to fundraise by holding annual table quizzes, for example, to ensure there is continuous training for members. We need to fund this community organisation so it can provide training within their communities and so these community-based groups can ensure AEDs in their areas are working and particularly that batteries and pads are in working order."

He said: "It is vital that all these AEDs be registered and checked regularly to ensure they are in working order."

He added that in 2019, according to the out-of-hospital cardiac arrest register, there were 2,564 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests, or 54 per 100,000 of our population.

The report also indicates that defibrillation was attempted in 25% of these cases before the arrival of the emergency services.

He added: "We need investment in a national register and app by the HSE. We need investment in our Community First Responders to assist in their training and the training and assisting of people in clubs, shops and schools that hold an AED in the community. Such a register would save lives and ensure that a life-saving machine is working when it is needed most. It will continue to build support for a community-based initiative that is already making a difference and saving lives in the state."

Minister of State for Public Health, Well Being and National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan said the HSE is working to develop a national AED register.

He added: "Currently, the National Ambulance Service has a list of locations for over 2,000 AEDs on its national computer-aided dispatch system, which it can use to advise emergency callers in AED retrieval and use, if appropriate, while the emergency response is en route."