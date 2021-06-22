Defibrillator launched outside shop in Celbridge

Defibrillator launched outside shop in Celbridge

The launch of the Public Access Defibrillator / Photo: Kildare Garda Division

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

A new public access defibrillator (PAD) has been launched in Celbridge by Celbridge Community First Responders.

The PAD is situated outside the new Gala shop on Aghards Road.

Scoil Mochua fundraised to help supply this life saving equipment.

Community Garda Marc Connolly from Celbridge Garda Station attended the launch.

Gardaí would like to remind the public that interfering with or damaging life saving equipment is a serious offence and encourage people to call Gardaì if they see anyone doing so.

Other PADs are located on the attached link https://celbridgecfr.ie/aed-map

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie