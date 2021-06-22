Family of Monasterevin boy (12) fundraising for vital liver operation in London

Jack Doyle
The family of an 12-year-old Monasterevin boy are fundraising to pay for a liver transplant in London.
Jack Doyle, who was born with cystic fibrosis, has been very ill recently and is currently in Our Lady's Hospital in Crumlin.
A family spokesperson said: "Jack needs a new liver as soon as one becomes available to him. This will consist of him travelling to the UK for his transplant and 6 to 8 weeks recovery time.
"His family, mum, dad and brothers will travel with him and are currently spending any time and limited funds they have, to be with him.
"The profits of the Gofundme appeal will go towards their costs of travelling and living abroad and catering to his needs while he receives this transplant, as they have to cover these costs themselves. Any help is extremely greatly appreciated."
A target amount of €30,000 has been set.
