Potential locations revealed for long-awaited playground in Newbridge

Five possible sites have been identified for the long-awaited playground in Newbridge.

The Council said the most suitable sites for a playground within this area are Eyre Street, College Park, Moorefield, Lakeside Park, Pairc Mhuire and Town Park (Liffey Linear Park).

Senior Parks Superintendent Simon Wallace said: “We are working with the Playground4Newbridge Committee to assess which of these are the most feasible to progress.”

An application under funding provided by the Department of Children & Youth was made to develop a natural playground in Newbridge and this project has received €16,000 following the application.

Councillor Robert Power tabled a motion calling for an update on the progress of identifying a site for a playground in Newbridge.

Councillor Fiona McLoughlin Healy asked that the Council consult with parents of children with disabilities by way of an online survey to learn what can be improved in the delivery of the new playground for Newbridge, to ensure that it is accessible, safe and enjoyable for all children.

Consultation

The Council responded that consultation with parents and children with disabilities will be carried out as part of the development of a new playground for Newbridge.

Cllr Tracy O’Dwyer also asked if the Council can confirm if there are plans to upgrade the Kilcullen playground given the recent Government announcement of funding to local authorities to upgrade and improve playgrounds and outdoor play areas?

However the Council said there are no plans to upgrade the playground in Kilcullen.

Meanwhile Cllr Peggy O’Dwyer asked the Council to confirm when the Newbridge Traffic Plan is due to begin.

The Council said that the Roads Project Team are developing transport strategies for towns throughout County Kildare and the development of Local Area Plans, subject to resources being available.

Transport

A spokesperson added: “Currently transport strategies are being developed for Kildare Town and Maynooth. Kildare Town Transport Strategy is due to commence public consultation in June.

“It is proposed to commence the Newbridge Transport Strategy in the third or fourth quarter of 2021 when the Kildare Town Transport Strategy has been completed.”

Cllr O’Dwyer also asked the Council to provide information plans for a vacant site near the Rosconnell residential area.

The Council said it wants to check if the plot is suitable for a joint venture proposal which “could provide for the construction of, potentially, a mix of social, affordable and private housing on this land.”