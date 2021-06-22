Upcycling and recycling are the buzz words in Rathcoffey Zero Waste Garden

Rathcoffey is a small rural village in the parish of Clane, situated on the road between Clane and Maynooth (via Ladychapel), it has a rich history. Rathcoffey Castle, built circa 1417 by the Wogan family, some of which was incorporated into a Mansion House built by Archibald Hamilton Rowan in the 1790s. It stands proudly, though in a ruinous state, on Rathcoffey hill.

The small country Church was built by Lady Tyrconnell in 1710, and is still used as a place of worship. The National School, dedicated to St Mochua, currently has 223 pupils.

Rathcoffey GAA, founded in 1888, has served as a catalyst in the community ever since. Glanbia now trades on the space where the Farrington Brothers started a grain business in the 1950s.

Rathcoffey Village has a population of 271 (Census 2016), its oldest resident turned 105 years old in November 2020. Mooretown Drive, built about twenty years ago, has 34 families living there. Three of those families approached the County Council in 2018 and asked if they could cultivate a vegetables plot each on a green area of approximately 1.5 acres

at the rear of the estate. With the consent of the Council, the first three sods were turned in April 2018. Amazingly, three plots turned into twenty-six in the intervening years.

Men, women and children relished the idea of growing their own vegetables. A Gardeners’ Association was formed, and with the blessing and support of Kildare County Council, many great things have happened in Mooretown Drive over the last three years. People power, hard work and the realization of ‘what can be achieved with nothing’ has earned the Mooretown residents the title of Zero Waste Community Garden Rathcoffey, and all for good reason.

Water is an essential commodity when growing vegetables, especially in dry weather. It has to be seen to be believed the water irrigation system that has been installed to harvest water. And when you think it cannot get better, it does, because the water is electrically pumped from the tanks, using the power generated from solar panels installed on the site.

A novel-constructed wormery allows food waste to be turned into a very efficient feed for the

growers. Kildare County Council provided a massive tunnel which is used for the propagation of vegetables, fruits, herbs and so on. The Enrich Company are currently carrying out trials in the tunnel to create organic compost. Using coir and mulched hedge cuttings, they have created a hotbox by fuelling it with horse manure, and if successful it could replace peat-based compost.

The Hub, Where Everything is Planned

Upcycling and recycling are the big buzz words in this zero-waste community garden.

For instance, a container has been turned into a much-needed tool shed, and a wooden

machinery-case has been adapted to store the equipment for their cottage market. Enveloped

in a full layer of roofing felt, it is fully water-tight. Pride of place is the second-hand porta

cabin that has been converted into an amazing hub. Adorned on the outside with beautiful

artwork by a local artist, this is where the important planning and decisions are made. Fitted

out with beautiful kitchen units, table, chairs and display cabinet, all donated by business

people and others in the local community. The walls are adorned with framed certificates of

awards won to date, they are: 1 st Place, Energia Growing Competition 2019; 2 nd Place, All-

Ireland IPB Pride of Place Award 2019; and 2020/21 brought the An Taisce Green Flag. Due

recognition for this zero-waste garden has been given by RTE, featuring it on Nationwide in

January 2020, and on Today with Máire and Dáthaí in January 2019.

Maintenance, insurance, upcycling and replenishing stocks all come at a cost, so

thankfully the Energia and IPB Awards came with a monetary reward of €5,500 in total. The

Parish of Clane and Rathcoffey donated €1,000. They also received Grants from Kildare

County Council and Leader, DHL and ASLI. The income is used wisely. The Leader Grant is

used to engage horticulturist Lucy Bell to provide expertise, and with the expansion of activity, two men on employment schemes provide 19.5 hours each per week working on the

community garden. One is a member of a Syrian Refugee Family that recently settled in

Clane. Khalil has a degree in Agriculture from Cairo University, and he is looking forward to

bringing some new and interesting ideas to Rathcoffey.

Founder Member Pat Pender feeding the Hens

Another fascinating aspect of this Community Garden is the presence of 34 hens and

7 ducks, some are rescued battery hens. Home for the hens and ducks are two magnificent

runs that can best be described as five-star accommodation. A local businessman donated

high quality wooden fencing, a couple donated a wooden shed that serves brilliantly as a

coup, and the saw dust and wood shavings for bedding also comes with the generosity of the

community. No fox could ever shimmy the locks on the doors in search of their dinner. The

hens and ducks provide an ample supply of eggs for the residents of Mooretown Drive, and

more. A lovely wild life pond completes the picture, and fruit trees are dotted throughout the

site.

Their fortnightly Cottage Market, held on Saturdays, 10 am – 2 pm, on the grounds of

Rathcoffey GAA, has resumed again since Saturday 5 th June. This gives a platform to sell their vegetables, potatoes, eggs and plants, while local producers sell jams, marmalades,

fudge, chocolate, dried herbs, cakes, bread and more. An interesting commodity offered for

sale is Bio Char, both in dust and liquid form. Organically produced locally, it is a feed for

plants.



But of course, nothing stands still in Mooretown Drive. As I entered the Zero Waste

Community Garden in early April, it was immediately clear there were new plans afoot.

Kildare County Council were installing raised beds, which I’m delighted to say are now

complete (photo below).

The new Raised Beds

There are two new exciting projects planned. A School of Gardening with Lucy Bell, which is a Leader funded Programme, will cater for three groups from the community. One is from Rathcoffey National School, one from Transition Year, Scoil Mhuire Clane, and an adult group from the community. The three groups were fully subscribed almost instantly. On my

second visit to the community garden, the Transition Year group were fully involved in a Forest School and Gardening programme (photo below). They are being taught about biodiversity, growing your own food, foraging and ancestral skills. It is envisaged this Gardening School will be used as a model for future projects.

Transition Year Students, The Forest Garden Programme

The second project is the establishment of a Women’s Shed, which will promote equality for women, as well as a forum to meet up and be creative. What a perfect setting. This may only be the second one in Kildare

A large notice at the entrance to Mooretown Drive extends an open invitation for visitors to call to this National and International Award-Winning Zero Waste Community Garden. While you take a look around, you can also buy free range hen and duck eggs, and any other produce that may be on sale in their shop on any given day.

Well done to Zero Waste Community Garden Rathcoffey. It is amazing what can be achieved with community spirit, good ideas, hard work, and the support of the wider community in 36 months. Best of luck with your future endeavours.