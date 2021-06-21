Five Kildare schools chosen for initiative to support walking and cycling

child-cycles-to-school

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Five Kildare schools have been selected for inclusion in the first round of the 'Safe Routes to School' (SRTS) programme to support walking and cycling infrastructure for primary and post-primary schools. 
 
The five schools are:
 

  • Holy Child, Ballycane, Naas;
  • Girls Convent National School, Monasterevin;
  • St. Bridgids Primary school, Kildare Town;
  • Straffan National School,
  • Presentation Girls School, Maynooth.

 
Kildare County Councils Road Safety, Cycling and Sustainable Transport Officer Declan Keogh welcomed the announcement.

He said: "This is a great boost for these schools, the students and the communities overall.  

"The 'Safe Routes to School' programme will help reduce congestion outside the schools and create safer routes for walking, cycling or scooting to school which is of great benefit and fits in very well with the councils Active Travel and Sustainable Transport objectives."

