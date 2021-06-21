Five Kildare schools chosen for initiative to support walking and cycling

FILE PHOTO
Five Kildare schools have been selected for inclusion in the first round of the 'Safe Routes to School' (SRTS) programme to support walking and cycling infrastructure for primary and post-primary schools.
The five schools are:
Kildare County Councils Road Safety, Cycling and Sustainable Transport Officer Declan Keogh welcomed the announcement.
He said: "This is a great boost for these schools, the students and the communities overall.
"The 'Safe Routes to School' programme will help reduce congestion outside the schools and create safer routes for walking, cycling or scooting to school which is of great benefit and fits in very well with the councils Active Travel and Sustainable Transport objectives."
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.