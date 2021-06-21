Main street trading and dining has come to Naas

Businesses on the main Street in Naas will be allowed to trade on the footpath.

In cases where the footpaths are wide enough, a variety of business proprietors will be allowed to use the areas outside their premises.

Councillors voted to suspend parking bye laws for parking bays only impacted by the provision of outdoor dining spaces until the end of November.

A report in the print edition of the Leinster Leader on June 15 inadvertently suggested that there would be a wider suspension of the bye laws.

This decision will lead to the creation of parklets — areas which allow businesses like restaurants and coffee shops for example to use public spaces to do business.

These businesses will have to secure a licence but the proposal is being encouraged by Kildare County Council as a response to the difficulties created by the Covid-19 restrictions.

KCC official Mairéad Hunt said that where possible wheelchair access will be moved — but not all businesses will be able to avail of the new initiative because safety protocols and sightlines will have to be maintained.