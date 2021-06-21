Gardai concerned for welfare of missing teenager

Gardai concerned for welfare of missing teenager

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Stephen Murphy, 19 years, who is missing from his home in Tallaght, Dublin 24 since Saturday afternoon 19th June, 2021.

Stephen is described as being 5' 9" in height with a slim build, and short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a grey half zip Under Armour hoodie and black Under Armour tracksuit bottoms.

Gardaí and family are concerned for Stephen's welfare.

Anyone with information on Stephen's whereabouts are asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

