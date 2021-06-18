Newbridge teenager filming role in Disney movie next month

Newbridge teenager to star in new Disney movie being filmed in Wicklow

Hayley Keogh / Photo: Keogh Family

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Newbridge native Hayley Keogh is due to start filming next month for a role in a new Disney movie being shot in Ireland.
A huge film set has been built in Enniskerry village for the movie Disenchanted — the sequel to hit film, Enchanted.
Crowds have been flocking from all over the country to see the Disenchanted fairy tale movie set, as well as actors Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey.
Hayley’s character name is ‘Mean Girl’ and it’s a speaking part. Filming of school scenes will take place in Wesley College in Sandyford on July 24. Hayley (17) was asked to audition through her performing arts group, Vicky Barry Performing Arts, where she has been a student of singing, drama and dance for the past 10 years.
Scenes for the musical feature film are taking place in several locations — including Dundalk, Dublin city centre and Greystones - from May to August.
Hayley has had other success with acting so far in her career as she was cast in TV commercials for AIB and Electric Ireland. She sang The Curragh of Kildare live on RTE for the 2017 Dubai Duty Free Derby. She featured in an online campaign to promote girls cycling called #andshecycles and recently starred in short film Sisters.

