KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Exceptional Kilkea home finished to very high standard

Jordan Auctioneers are offering for sale another superb property, just outside Athy and close to the lovely village of Kilkea.
‘The Paddock’ is an exceptional home finished to a very high standard having been extensively refurbished in the mid 2000’s.
According to Clive Kavanagh of the selling agents; “This is an ideal opportunity to acquire a substantial home with many extra features including a 500 sq.ft. mews suitable as a separate apartment/home office in addition to a secure, block built stable and ½ acre paddock’.
It is situated in a most wonderful rural setting with commanding views of the surrounding countryside and close to the famous Kilkea Castle and Golf course.
Mature site
Approached through a recessed entrance with tarmacadam drive the property is nestled on a mature site enclosed by trees and hedges.
The property is ideally positioned for commuters with a frequent daily train service. The M9 Motorway is less than a 10-minute drive providing access both north and south bound.
Jordans are quoting offers in excess of €495,000 and further information is available from Clive Kavanagh of the selling agents on 045 – 433550.
