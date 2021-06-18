Two injured in Sallins after trailer breaks free from tractor

Gardaí are investigating an incident in Sallins in which a trailer disconnected from a tractor and struck an oncoming car.

Two people in the car were injured and taken to hospital.

The incident happened as the tractor was travelling down the Canal bridge and the trailer had broken free.

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision that occurred on Main Street, Sallins on Wednesday 16th June 2021 at 7.15pm.

"A trailer disconnected from a tractor and collided with on oncoming vehicle.

"The driver and passenger of the vehicle, both males, were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries which were non-life threatening in nature.

"Investigations are ongoing."