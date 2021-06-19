KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Stunning Straffan property

Coonan Property are eager to present No. 8 Barton Grange to the market.

If you would like well designed, spacious living in an infamous location, then look no further.

Nestled peacefully within a prestigious enclave mere minutes’ walk into the village itself, No. 8 offers a great opportunity to the tasteful purchaser.

Barton Green is a beautiful development of only 15 houses which offer contemporary life within an outstanding community. This detached property provides over 2,600 sq.ft. of living space which includes four double bedrooms, living room, dining room, study, and sunroom to name but a few.

Proportions are fantastic throughout and every room exudes quality and style. The ground floor boasts 9ft ceilings and underfloor heating, giving an added sense of comfort and spaciousness. The house sits overlooking a quiet green area to the front and has a wide side entrance that leads to an ample, private rear garden. There is plenty of indoor and outdoor space for the whole family to enjoy. No. 8 Barton Grange is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €875,000. For further info contact Coonan Property at (01) 628 8400 or email: mickw@coonan.com