KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Magnificent spacious Two Mile House family residence

Moyeitragh, 4 Stephenstown Lawns, Two Mile House is a magnificent detached 4,200 sq.ft. residence set on one acre with a double garage.

Moyeitragh is an architect designed substantial family home approached through a brick recessed entrance with electric gates to a sweeping tarmacadam lit driveway.

The property stands on one acre of manicured landscaped gardens, mainly in lawn, enclosed by trees and hedges offering a private haven of peace and tranquility. It is set on an elevated site with panoramic views of the surrounding countryside and overlooking a large green area.

Stephenstown Lawns is a small residential development of 22 homes on their owns sites in the sought after village environment of Two Mile House, adjacent to primary school, church and Brown Bear pub/restaurant.

This exquisite home was constructed in 1999 extending to 4,200 sq.ft. of spacious well proportioned light filled accommodation which is presented in showhouse condition with features such as oil fired central heating from a condenser oil burner, PVC double glazed windows, PVC fascia/soffits, double garage, five bedrooms, three bathrooms, oak staircase, architraves and doors.

Location

This is an ideal location to raise a family and easily accessible to the surrounding towns of Naas (3½ miles), Kilcullen (3½ miles), and Newbridge (6 miles) offering a wealth of facilities including shops, pubs, restaurants and superb shopping with the Whitewater Shopping Centre and Kildare Retail Outlet Village closeby.

Accommodation comprises: entrance hall, inner hall, sitting room, dining room, living room, kitchen/breakfastroom, pantry, toilet, utility, five bedrooms, three bathrooms and an office.

This is a wonderful family home in a lovely sought after setting with panoramic views of the surrounding countryside which must be viewed to be appreciated.

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers 045-433550 who is guiding at €795,000 and can be contacted for further information or appointments to view.