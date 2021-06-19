KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Family home near Naas with planning permission to extend and renovate

This detached bungalow is set on three quarters of an acre on the outskirts of Naas.

Dalemount, Dublin Road, Naas is zoned residential.

Lot 1 comprises the property, which covers 1,540 sq.ft set on a quarter of an acre. It comes with full planning permission to extend the home to a 2,000 sq.ft. residence with a garage to rear.

Lot 2 features the remaining half an acre site which has full planning permission for a 2,766 sq.ft. bungalow with a detached double garage and home office (775 sq.ft).

Dalemount is situated in an excellent sought after location on the Dublin Road in Naas only a short walk from the town centre with all the amenities to hand including: shops, schools, pubs, and restaurants.

This is a tremendous opportunity to build your own house or renovate the existing dwelling to your own specification.

The site is zoned “Existing/Infill Residential” under the current Local Area Plan.

The current residence has a porch, entrance hall, sittingroom, kitchen, four bedrooms, bathroom and garage.

The property is for sale by online auction on Thursday 8 th July at 12 noon using Offr.io through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers 045-433550 who is guiding as follows: Lot 1: €375,000 Lot 2: €275,000.