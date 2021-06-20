Over 200 Kildare firms receive €13m in loans linked to Covid-19

Businesses in County Kildare have received a total of nearly €13m in loans as part of the Government’s Covid-19 response.

The Covid-19 Credit Guarantee Scheme (CCGS), which has a fund of €2bn, is the largest loan guarantee scheme in the history of the state.

The Scheme gives terms up to five-and-a-half years and offers loan amounts between €10,000 and €1 million at interest rates below market rates for similar type loans.

Enterprise, Trade and Employment Minister Leo Varadkar told Kildare North TD James Lawless in the Dáil that as at May 20, a total of 205 businesses in County Kildare have availed of the CCGS and have drawn loans with a value of €12,994,336.

Mr Varadkar said the credit is available to SMEs and businesses with less than 500 employees, including firms engaged in the farming and seafood sectors.

December deadline

The scheme is available until December 31, 2021 following a Government decision in March to extend it in line with the extension of the European Commission’s Temporary Framework on State Aid.

Mr Varadkar added: “In order to provide the public with relevant data on the performance of the scheme, my Department publishes weekly and monthly reports on its website.

These reports provide data on loans drawn under a wide variety of themes and are available at enterprise.gov.ie

The scheme is currently available through three commercial banks, six non-bank lenders and nineteen credit unions.

This long-term policy goal of diversification adds competition in the market and ensures a wide range of loan products are available throughout the regions.

The minister added: “I would strongly encourage businesses to avail of the low-cost lending facilities provided under the scheme as they look towards reopening.”

The CCGS is part of a suite of loans available to Irish businesses which includes the Brexit Loan Scheme and the Future Growth Loan Scheme.

Mr Varadkar said the government has also made grants, rebates and employee assistances available to Irish business owners.

The CCGS was launched in September last with AIB, BOI and Ulster Bank being the initial finance providers as they have the widest branch networks in the country.

There is no requirement for collateral or personal guarantees for loans up to €250,000 for the qualifying businesses.