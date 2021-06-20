Kildare people warned about flying kites or drones close to ESB cables

With thousands of secondary school students free for the summer, the ESB has warned Kildare teenagers and others of the dangers of flying drones near overhead electricity lines.

ESB Networks said that drones are becoming increasingly popular and some have become entangled in live electricity cables in isolated incidents.

One of the most serious incidents was when a young man was electrocuted while trying to retrieve a drone from overhead 10,000-volt (10 kV) ESB cables in a south Dublin park in 2019.

Drones have become affordable presents for teenagers and powerful second hand models are changing hands for as little as €50 on online marketplaces.

An ESB spokesperson said: “Drones are becoming increasingly popular and are used by individuals and companies, both for leisure and business purposes.

“There have been a very small number of incidents where we have become aware of small drones having flown into our lines and tumbled to the ground.”

The statement continued: “ESB policy is to investigate all incidents and repair any damage immediately.

“Our advice is to never fly drones near overhead electricity lines.

“It is the same advice we have always given for leisure pursuits like fishing and flying kites.

“Always stay safe, stay clear of electricity lines.”

In the 2019 incident, the injured man suffered burns and was treated by paramedics at the scene which was attended by Dublin Fire Brigade.

Power was also knocked out to 1,000 local customers but a crew from ESB Networks were dispatched and carried out repairs.

The state electricity provider said it rolls out regular public safety media campaigns on TV, radio and social media, including specific safety advice in relation to flying drones.

ESB Networks also issued a general warning to all members of the public to keep well clear of overhead electricity lines and stated the minimum safe distance is three metres.

A spokesperson added: “Contact with live electricity is extremely dangerous and will lead to serious injury or death from electrocution.

“If something happens or you see something unusual, stay clear and immediately call the ESB Networks emergency number: 1850 372 999.

“Never, ever, try to intervene to recover anything that is in contact with electricity wires, or near them, because electricity can jump gaps.

“Remember that there are no second chances with electricity.”