Kildare is in top four counties with most housing in the pipeline

County Kildare is among the top four counties in Ireland when it comes to unbuilt housing units currently in the planning process.



Research by the BuildingInfo database shows that around 43 housing units per 1,000 of population are in the pipeline for Co Kildare.

These units, either houses or apartments, have been granted permission but work has not yet begun on them.

The tally is 46 units for Co Meath while Louth and Co Dublin are at 55 and 65 units per 100,000 of population respectively.

Commenting on the research, Building Information Ireland CEO Danny O’Shea said: “We looked at projects that have been granted planning permission, but have not yet started works, and indeed have not yet expired.

“This represents the intent in the industry to supply housing as it stands which has not yet been acted on. Coupling this with population figures for each county from the most recent CSO census we have compiled the table.”

He added: “There are some stark differences between counties in terms of the pipeline of residential construction opportunity.

“The east coast, and city regions clearly have a higher demand, and this graph matches that demand with potential supply.”

He added: “The problem is, it is still only a potential supply!”

Figures released by the CSO earlier this year showed that County Kildare recorded the third highest number of housing units built in the fourth quarter of 2020.

For 2020 as a whole, the Naas area had the most housing completions at 871.

Meanwhile plans have been revealed for almost 400 homes for Naas in a massive €89m project.

A cafe, gym, creche and playground are part of the designs on a 22 hectare site between Blessington Road and Tipper Road in the town.

Ballymore Land Ltd is behind the proposals.