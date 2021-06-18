Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, June 18

The death has occurred of Michael Dunne

Courtwood, Laois / Monasterevin, Kildare



Formerly of Lackagh, Monasterevin. Beloved husband of Sheila and much loved brother of Kathleen (Byrne). Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers in law, sister in law, niece, nephews, extended family relatives and friends.

May Michael Rest in Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass in Rath Church on Friday at 12 noon, interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin. Those who wish to leave condolences may do so on the link below or send on in the traditional manner.

Requiem mass can be viewed on www.streamlive.ie

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Frances (Frank) McTeigue (née Carter)

Raheny, Dublin / Robertstown, Kildare



McTeigue (nee Carter), Elizabeth Frances (Frank), Raheny, Dublin and late of Robertstown, Co. Kildare, June 13th 2021, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Hazel Hall Nursing Home, Clane, beloved wife of the late Michael, deeply regretted by her loving son Derek, daughter-in-law Marion, grandchildren, sisters, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Elizabeth (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below.

Elizabeth's Funeral can be viewed on Monday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://reillysfuneralhome.ie/live-stream/

Elizabeth's Funeral Cortége will be arriving to the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Allen for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Liam Shortall

1 Millstream Avenue, Monasterevin, Kildare



Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Regional Hospital Portaoise. Beloved husband of Annie. Lovingly remembered by his loving children, grandchildren, brothers, sister, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions A Private Family Funeral will take place. Requiem Mass in St Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin on Saturday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium.

You can leave your condolences on the online Condolence Book below.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Family Flowers Only Please. Donations If Desired To The Irish Cancer Society.

https://www.cancer.ie/

Liam's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on.

http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/

Liam's Cremation Service will be at 1:20pm and will be streamed live on

https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Clifford

Leixlip Park, Leixlip, Kildare / Inchicore, Dublin



Clifford, Gerard (Gerry), Leixlip Park, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and late of Tyrconnell Park, Inchicore, Dublin, June 14th 2021, suddenly at home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sheila, sons Mark, David and Andrew, daughter Julie, daughters-in-law Tracy, Triona and Fiona, adored grandchildren Freya, Haylee, Nathan, Lottie and Alanna, sister Rosemary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Gerry (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below.

Gerry's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://churchmedia.tv/camera/our-ladys-nativity

Gerry's Committal Service can be viewed on Friday afternoon at approx. 12:40pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Gerry's Funeral Cortége will be leaving his residence on Friday morning at approx. 10:30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by committal in Newlands Cross Cremation. Those who would like to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, can be made by clicking on the following link : https://www.goalglobal.org/donate/

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Bernadette (Bernie) Houlihan (née Drewitt)

Mulhuddart, Dublin / Naas, Kildare



HOULIHAN (née Drewitt), Bernadette (Bernie) (Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 and formerly of Sartor Road, Naas and Curragh Camp, Kildare) June 16th, 2021 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Cyril and cherished mother of Anna, Damian, David and Darren. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren David, Colly, Jenny, great-grandchildren Ryan, Dylan, Georgia, Callum, Lucy, MJ and James, son-in-law Charlie, daughters-in-law Robyn and Marion, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Bernadette’s life with friends and extended family at a later date.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

Bernadette’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online on Friday morning June 18th at 10:30am by following this LINK.

Bernadette’s Funeral Cortège is expected to leave her home, on Friday morning (June 18th) at 10am and will then proceed to the Church of The Sacred Heart if Jesus, Huntstown via Huntstown Avenue. Anyone wishing to stand along the route as a mark of respect are asked not to gather in groups and to adhere to all guidelines relating to social distancing and the wearing of face masks.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice Blanchardstown.