Newbridge Silverware creates Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby trophy

Newbridge Silverware, the iconic Irish lifestyle and craft company has designed and created this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Trophy. The silver trophy was designed and handmade by the craftspeople at the famous Kildare factory.

The trophy entitled, ‘Excellence’ has been inspired by the Curragh Racecourse itself and features the undulating shapes of the round courses and the challenging turns and testing uphill finish of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby course. The trophy centre piece is a magnificent silver horse and rider which has been embellished with over 100 crystals, symbolising purity, strength and excellence.

The track layout has been made from silver which has been meticulously crafted by hand by master craftsman, Lorcan Harney and mounted on an elliptical surround. Layers of silver were set onto the elliptical form for dramatic effect. Nora Ulrich, the Head Designer at Newbridge Silverware said, “We wanted to capture a sense of movement and by layering silver material, this allows the trophy to look different from each angle, representing the sense of horses in motion”. The team at Newbridge Silverware also made trophies in the same design for the winning trainer, jockey, owner and breeder.

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free said, “We would like to commend Newbridge Silverware for their creativity and innovation in designing the trophy. This collaboration with Newbridge Silverware and the Curragh Racecourse is very appropriate. Congratulations to all involved and we look forward to presenting this beautiful trophy to the worthy winner on Saturday, 26th of June.”

William Doyle, CEO of Newbridge Silverware said, “We were delighted to have been given the opportunity to design the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Trophy this year. Our company has been handcrafting cutlery, jewellery and homeware products from our factory here in Newbridge since 1934. The methods and processes we use to make our products have remained virtually unchanged for nearly 90 years. This piece was designed and handmade by our team in the factory and we are delighted to be part of the legacy of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.”

Pat Keogh, Chief Executive of the Curragh Racecourse said, “We are delighted that Dubai Duty Free are supporting Newbridge Silverware using their very talented Irish based designers and local production team to produce spectacular trophies for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby this year.”

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby will take place at The Curragh on Saturday, 26th of June.