Cill Dara le Gaeilge hiring first ever full-time Irish language executive officer in County Kildare

Cill Dara le Gaeilge is inviting applicants for the first ever full-time Irish language executive officer in County Kildare. This exciting role will see the appointee work with local businesses in County Kildare that wish to promote their business or offer services through the Irish language.

Similar business support schemes are available today in Galway, Mayo, Ennis and Cork. Cill Dara le Gaeilge also support= community groups that are organising Irish language events in the county and the newly appointed executive officer will play a key advisory and supportive role.

Announcing details of the new role Daithí de Faoite, Cathaoirleach of Cill Dara le Gaeilge, said “It is a very exciting development for County Kildare that for the first time ever, we will have a dedicated resource working to promote the Irish language with local businesses, service providers and with community groups. We have made great progress in recent years with the publication of a five year plan for the language in County Kildare, collaborating with Kildare County Council and national organisations such as Glór na nGael and Conradh na Gaeilge.

We are very grateful to Minister Catherine Martin and Minister of State Jack Chambers for their support and that of their department to support Cill Dara le Gaeilge, allowing us to now press ahead in taking on a full-time executive officer”

Cill Dara le Gaeilge is the lead organisation for Irish language planning in County Kildare. The process of drafting the first ever Irish language plan for Co. Kildare started back in 2017 through a series of workshops, surveys and community meetings before the final version of the first ever county-wide plan for County Kildare was launched on 28

February 2019 in Áras Chill Dara, Naas.

Cill Dara le Gaeilge recently hosted Meitheal Chill Dara, an Irish language planning conference for County Kildare with over

sixty people in attendance for the Zoom based virtual get-together. Cill Dara le Gaeilge also launched a new podcast series called PodScéalta Chill Dara that aims to share stories with an Irish language interest for people in County Kildare.

“Taking on a full-time executive officer is a real game changer for the development of the language in the county building on the success of Gaelscoileanna, active community groups and other language activists and enthusiasts across the county” according to Daithí de Faoite.

“Supporting local business is a key part of our ethos and we look forward to engaging with local traders and businesses that wish to use Irish language in marketing, signage, social media or indeed that wish to offer services as Gaeilge to the

growing Irish language community in the county.”

More information www.cilldaralegaeilge.ie