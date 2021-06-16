JOB: Busy Newbridge company is hiring

Seabury Kitchens, Newbridge, Co. Kildare is hiring:
SPRAY PAINTER REQUIRED
For Busy Kitchen Manufacturing Company.
Must have experience spray painting in a woodworking industry.
Good conversational English required.
References needed.
€16.00 to €18.50 per hour.
Immediate start for suitable candidate.
Reply with CV to oonagh.seabury@gmail.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.