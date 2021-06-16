Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, June 16

The death has occurred of Shirley Johnstone (née Gillon)

Celbridge, Kildare



JOHNSTONE (née Gillon), Shirley (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Twickenham, UK) June 14th 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Much loved mother of Sally. Sadly missed by her loving grandchildren Lauren, Samuel and Matthew, son-in-law Joseph, relatives and friends.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

In memory of Shirley;

“May He support us all the day long, till the shades lengthen, and the evening comes, and the busy world is hushed, and the fever of life is over, and our work is done! Then in His mercy may He give us a safe lodging, and a holy rest, and peace at the last.”

May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Susie (Susanne) MAHER

Leixlip, Kildare / Dublin 1, Dublin



MAHER, SUSIE (Susanne), Leixlip, Co. Kildare (formerly of Sean McDermott Street, Dublin 1), 12th June 2021, suddenly at home. Pre-deceased by her younger brother Jamie. Beloved daughter of John and Doris. Susie will be deeply missed by her parents, her loving children Adam, Shannon, and Conor, treasured little grandson Maison, her sisters, brothers, her loving partner Les, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace - Sleep Well

In line with Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Family Funeral will take place on Saturday 19th June, 2021. To those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condoloence Book at the bottom of the page or send on condolences in the traditional manner.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Saturday morning at 10am via the following link

https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-lourdes-dublin

PLEASE NOTE:- The above link is provided and managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality, timing or any interruption to a live transmission.

The death has occurred of Robert (Bob) Mc Sweeney

Bishopsland, Kildare Town, Kildare



Formerly of Dara Park, Newbridge. Peacefully, at Naas Hospital. Son of the late Robert (Bob) and Bernadette (Bernie) McSweeney.

Sadly missed by his loving brother Kevin, sisters Bernadette and Sandra, daughter Stephanie, sisters in law Alison and Marian, brother in law Trevor, nieces Millie, Orla and Erin, nephews Hayden and Odhrán, uncles and aunties, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Bob Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal from Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge, on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Bob's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website:

https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Frances (Frank) McTeigue (née Carter)

Raheny, Dublin / Robertstown, Kildare



McTeigue (nee Carter), Elizabeth Frances (Frank), Raheny, Dublin and late of Robertstown, Co. Kildare, June 13th 2021, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Hazel Hall Nursing Home, Clane, beloved wife of the Michael, deeply regretted by her loving son Derek, daughter-in-law Marion, grandchildren, sisters, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements later.





Funeral Arrangements Later