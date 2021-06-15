Naas man arrested after drinking all day

Gardaí detained him
A man detained by gardaí in Naas had been drinking all day.
The 40 year old, who has a temporary address in the town, was found roaring and shouting at Monread Avenue at 10.30pm on June 13.
He was arrested for drunkenness.
