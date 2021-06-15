Busy Newbridge company wants to expand

A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council by Plimley Trading to expand its base in Newbridge.

The company in Newbridge Industrial Estate wants to carry out a single-storey extension to two workshops.

The plans include the partial demolition to the corner of the rear workshop to facilitate improved vehicle access.

The designs include internal alterations to the existing office and welfare facilities attached to the front workshop. (

New fire escape doors are also planned.

A security fence will also be relocated on the site.