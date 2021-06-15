Busy Newbridge company wants to expand

Busy Newbridge company wants to expand

Plimley Trading in Newbridge / GoogleMaps

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council by Plimley Trading to expand its base in Newbridge. 

The company in Newbridge Industrial Estate wants to carry out a single-storey extension to two workshops. 

The plans include the partial demolition to the corner of the rear workshop to facilitate improved vehicle access.

The designs include internal alterations to the existing office and welfare facilities attached to the front workshop. (

New fire escape doors are also planned. 

A security fence will also be relocated on the site. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie