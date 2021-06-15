Busy Newbridge company wants to expand

Plimley Trading in Newbridge / GoogleMaps
A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council by Plimley Trading to expand its base in Newbridge.
The company in Newbridge Industrial Estate wants to carry out a single-storey extension to two workshops.
The plans include the partial demolition to the corner of the rear workshop to facilitate improved vehicle access.
The designs include internal alterations to the existing office and welfare facilities attached to the front workshop. (
New fire escape doors are also planned.
A security fence will also be relocated on the site.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.