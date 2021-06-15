Garda Mounted Unit in Clane to help local primary pupils with Active Week

Photos from Kildare Garda Division

Scoil Phádraig in Clane held its Active Week this week and part of this involves road safety and bicycle skills.

Community Garda Shane Smyth from Clane, Community Garda John Brien from Kilcullen were involved.

Gardaí from the Garda Mounted Unit based in Garda HQ in the Phoenix Park assisted 5th and 6th Class in a 10km bicycle ride around Clane Village yesterday morning.

Later in the day 3rd and 4th class were put through bicycle drills to learn about bicycle skills and road safety.

Kildare Garda Division thanked everyone who was involved.