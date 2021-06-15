15-year-old missing from home for two days: Garda appeal

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Abbie O'Brien, 15 years, who is missing from her home in Monksland, Athlone, Co. Roscommon since Sunday



Abbie is described as being 5'6" in height, with long blonde hair, slim build and blue eyes.

When last seen Abbie was wearing an all black outfit.



Anyone with information on Abbie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Athlone on (090) 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.