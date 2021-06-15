15-year-old missing from home for two days: Garda appeal

Abbi O'Brien
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Abbie O'Brien, 15 years, who is missing from her home in Monksland, Athlone, Co. Roscommon since Sunday
Abbie is described as being 5'6" in height, with long blonde hair, slim build and blue eyes.
When last seen Abbie was wearing an all black outfit.
Anyone with information on Abbie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Athlone on (090) 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.