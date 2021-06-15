Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, June 15

The death has occurred of Geraldine BALDRICK (née Cronin)

Ashgrove Drive, Naas, Kildare



Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas.

Beloved wife of the late Liam. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary, Anne, Geraldine, Monica and Pauline, son Liam, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Helyne, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

"May Geraldine Rest in Peace"

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the private Funeral Service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on

https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam

or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder. Geraldine will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of Marie HILL (née Ferguson)

Ardclough, Kildare



Hill (nee Ferguson) (Ardclough and Oughterard) – June 13, 2021, (peacefully and with the greatest dignity, surrounded by her loving children, after a short illness bravely borne), at Tallaght University Hospital, Marie, pre-deceased by her beloved husband Michael, loving parents John and Eileen and dear brother Sean; Sadly missed by her loving children Michael, William and Martina, sisters Joan and Patricia, relatives, neighbours, friends and faithful companion Mars.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral (limited to 50 people) will take place. Marie’s funeral cortege will leave her son Michael’s residence on Wednesday at 10.45am and proceed to St. Anne’s Church, Ardclough arriving for 11am Mass followed by burial immediately afterwards in Oughterard Cemetery. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on www.memoriallane.ie/livestream . Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to PAWS Animal Rescue.

“May She Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Gloria Lynam (née Bayly)

Geashill, Offaly / Ardclough, Kildare



Formerly of Ardclough, County Kildare. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Oghill Nursing Home, Monasterevin. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Patrick, daughters Amy and Christine, son Mark, daughter-in-law Sarah, sons-in-law Eddie and David, her 11 adoring grandchildren, sisters, brothers, aunt, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a private family funeral will take place. Removal from her residence in Geashill, County Offaly, on Thursday arriving at St. Anne's Church, Ardclough, County Kildare (limited to 50 people) for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium arriving for Cremation Service at 1pm. People are welcome to stand along the route to the church and in the churchyard. You can leave your condolences on the online Condolence Book below. The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland https://alzheimer.ie/.

The death has occurred of Susie (Susanne) MAHER

Leixlip, Kildare / Dublin 1, Dublin



MAHER, SUSIE (Susanne), Leixlip, Co. Kildare (formerly of Sean McDermott Street, Dublin 1), 12th June 2021, suddenly at home. Pre-deceased by her younger brother Jamie. Beloved daughter of John and Doris. Susie will be deeply missed by her parents, her loving children Adam, Shannon, and Conor, treasured little grandson Maison, her sisters, brothers, her loving partner Les, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace - Sleep Well.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral Service will take place, giving consideration to current restrictions regarding attendance numbers. To those who would have liked to attend Susie's funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your condolence at the bottom of this page or send on condolences by the traditional manner.

Details of Susie's funeral Mass - Church Link will follow later





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Martin More

Sallins, Kildare / Derry City, Derry



MORE, John (Jack) Martin (Sallins, Co. Kildare and formerly Derry City) 11th June 2021. Unexpectedly but peacefully, in the care of the staff at Naas General Hospital. Beloved father to Kerry, Gemma, Stephanie and Hannah. He will be sadly missed by his daughters, sons-in-law Dylan, Conor and Ryan, sisters Maureen, Isabella and Deirdre, grandchildren Matthew, Alannah, Jacob, Ethan, Bernard, Culainn, Elvi, Vincent and Juno.

May he rest in peace.

Due to current government restrictions, a family funeral will take place privately but can be viewed online at 14:00 on Thursday (June 17th 2021) using the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium.Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, by post directly to Naas General Hospital.

The death has occurred of Colette Morrison (née Shortall)

Leixlip, Kildare / Rialto, Dublin



MORRISION (née Shortall), Colette (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Rialto, Dublin 8) June 13th, 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved wife of Oliver and much loved mother of Mark and Conor and dear sister of the late Freddie. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, grandchildren Eleanor, Maggie, Thaidy and Ryan, daughter-in-law Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Colette’s life with friends and extended family at a later date.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfuneral.com

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Irish Hospice Foundation.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

Colette will repose at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Lucan on Thursday evening, (June 17th) between 6pm and 8pm with the Funeral Mass available online on Friday June 18th at 1pm by following this LINK.

Colette’s Funeral Cortège is expected to leave Cunningham's Funeral Home, Lucan, on Friday morning (June 18th) at 12:15pm and will then proceed to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip via Celbridge Road, Castletown Estate and Green Lane. Anyone wishing to stand along the route as a mark of respect are asked not to gather in groups and to adhere to all guidelines relating to social distancing and the wearing of face masks.