Measures to support local CE and TUS workers and schemes are welcomed

Fine Gael Kildare South TD and Minister of State Martin Heydon has welcomed confirmation of measures to support CE and TUS workers and schemes which includes an extension for participants which will be of benefit to participants and schemes in Co Kildare.

Mr Heydon acknowledged the important role that the CE and Tús schemes play in providing valuable opportunities to participants and in supporting the delivery of key services to local communities across the county.

The value of the CE and Tús schemes for the communities within which they operate cannot be overstated and are very well recognised here in Kildare.

Mr Heydon said: “The announcement of an extension of contracts until the end of October 2021 by my colleague Minister Heather Humphreys will benefit over 11,000 participants many of whom operate in GAA clubs and community groups around Co. Kildare.

"I know from my work with many voluntary clubs and organisations the benefits that these schemes and their participants provide for local groups and clubs as well as providing supports, training and employment for the participants. The supports confirmed this week will ensure the schemes can fully re-commence service delivery in our local Kildare communities, while also supporting participants who have been long-term unemployed.”

“I know from my interaction with both local CE coordinators and participants that many participants' time on the schemes has been adversely affected by public health restrictions and this latest extension will allow participants further opportunities to complete their training and work placement experience. It will also facilitate the planned increase in the rate of referrals to fill existing and new vacancies to ensure that opportunities to participate on the schemes continue to be available to those who are long term unemployed and furthest removed from the labour market.”

“From the end of October there will be a phased exit of those CE and Tús participants who have benefitted from this latest extension over a number of months up until February 2022. To assist with this transitional arrangement, there will also be a short contract extension for those CE and Tús participants whose contracts would be normally due to end between November 2021 and February 2022.