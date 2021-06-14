NEW: Over 32,000 people have received vaccinations at Punchestown centre to date

The Covid-19 vaccination centre at Punchestown
Over 32,000 people have received vaccinations at the vaccination centre based at Punchestown Vaccination Centre, the HSE has confirmed.
The facility opened for patients on April 28 last.
Most of the vaccines have been administered to people with Kildare addresses but the catchment area has also drawn in parts of West Wicklow and Dublin.
When the Punchestown centre opened, it prioritized vaccinations of those aged 65-69 and 60-64.
The HSE said the local centre will played a vital role in the overall Covid-19 vaccination programme.
The HSE thanked the staff, vaccinators and volunteers who have worked tirelessly at centre.
