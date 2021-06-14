Gardaí make tenth arrest in investigation into alleged corrupt practices at KWETB

KWETB

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Gardaí attached to Garda National Economic Crime Bureau today arrested a tenth person in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt practices at KWETB.

Gardaí have not identified the statutory body but sources have confirmed it's the KWETB.

A garda statement said: "Detectives attached to the Anti-Corruption Unit, Garda National Economic Crime Bureau have this morning carried out an arrest operation in Kildare as part of ‘Operation Lakefront’, an ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt practices at a statutory body.

"A male, who is in his 30s, has been arrested for the offence of Conspiracy contrary to Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 and was conveyed to Naas Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

"This is the tenth arrest as part of this ongoing investigation."

The previous arrests were made earlier this month and during April, and in a period between August and December last year. 

 

