Nine motorists broke speed limit during Garda checks in Kilcock area

Naas Roads Policing Unit performed speed checks in the Kilcock area yesterday.

Gardaí said a total of nine motorists were found to be travelling above the 50kph speed limit.

Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued to all motorists involved.

Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped a motorist who driving erratically in the North Kildare area.

Gardaí then noticed a smell of cannabis coming from inside the car.

The motorist failed a roadside drugs test and was arrested. A court appearance will follow in coming weeks.

Meanwhile the Naas Roads Policing Unit Naas on proactive patrols detected motorist driving whilst holding mobile phone.

The motorist subsequently failed a roadside drugs test for cocaine and was arrested.

A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued for the use of the mobile phone while driving and a court appearance will follow for drug driving.