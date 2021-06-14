Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, June 14

The death has occurred of Gloria Lynam (née Bayly)

Geashill, Offaly / Ardclough, Kildare



Formerly of Ardclough, County Kildare. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Oghill Nursing Home, Monasterevin. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Patrick, daughters Amy and Christine, son Mark, daughter-in-law Sarah, sons-in-law Eddie and David, her 11 adoring grandchildren, sisters, brothers, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a private family funeral will take place. Removal from her residence in Geashill, County Offaly, on Thursday arriving at St. Anne's Church, Ardclough, County Kildare (limited to 50 people) for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. People are welcome to stand along the route to the church and in the churchyard. You can leave your condolences on the online Condolence Book below. The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland https://alzheimer.ie/.

Gloria's cremation service will be streamed live on: https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

The death has occurred of Ollie Conway

Oldtown, Newbridge, Kildare

Arrangements have changed.



Peacefully at Dunlavin Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Frances, son Ian, daughters Marie and Geraldine, daughter-in-law Jenny, sons-in-law Mike and Joe, grandchildren Neil, Evelyn, Ross, Ollie, Philip, Aidan, Cillian and Chloe, sister Anne, brothers Sean and Jimmy, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Ollie Rest In Peace.

Removal from Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge on Wednesday morning (16th) to arrive at the Church of the Sacred Heart and St Brigid, Kilcullen for 9.30am requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Twomilehouse Cemetery.

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place, restricted to 50 people in church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current guidelines cannot, please feel free to leave a message of condolence for Ollie's family at the bottom of the page. Ollie's funeral Mass will be live-streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv

The death has occurred of Mary Hopper (née Callaghan)

DerrinTurn, Carbury, Kildare / Dublin



Mary Hopper (nee Callaghan), residing in Cluaín Dara, Derrinturn, Carbury, Co Kildare, late of Dublin and Gorey. Wife of the late Dermot and her late sons Brian and Nigel June 12 2021. Sadly missed by her daughters Gerardine and Lorraine, sons Trevor, Dermot and Brian Jr, son in law Cliff, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces Nephews, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest in Peace

Mary will be residing at her daughters Lorrain's residence in Cluaín Dara, Derrinturn Carbury Co Kildare, from 4 pm to 7 pm this Tuesday evening. Due to government Covid-19 advice regarding public gatherings, 50 people may be in attendance. Mary’s Funeral mass Wednesday the June 16th, at 12 noon in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Derrinturn and followed by cremation in Newland’s Crematorium. For those that would have liked to attend, but due to regulations cannot, you may view Mary’s Funeral Mass at https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-/ and cremation at Newland’s Cross link: https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html or leave a message in the condolences section.

The death has occurred of Margaret Ryan (née Kennedy)

Chapel Square, Rathangan, Kildare



Margaret Ryan (nee Kennedy), Chapel Square, Rathangan, Co. Kildare, 13th June 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Moate Ward, Naas General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Gerry, sadly missed by her loving daughter Carmel, son in law Pat, treasured nephew Michael and his wife Angela, her sisters Chrissie (Dooley), Rosaleen (Ryan), Lily (Hickey), her cherished grandchildren, Karen, Bryan, Emma, Sarah and Michelle, her great grandchildren Ailbhe, Alanna and Aida, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives, deceased family members, neighbours and friends. And her beloved pet Judy.

May She Rest In Peace.

Due to government restrictions a private family funeral will take place. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Assumption & St. Patrick, Rathangan on Tuesday morning for Mass at 10 o'clock (maximum 50 people), followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Margaret's funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer

Those wishing to leave a message may do so on the Condolence section below.

The family thank you for your understanding at this sad and difficult time.

The death has occurred of Peter Byrne

Tullyeast, Kildare Town, Kildare



Peacefully at Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving sister Bridie, brother Noel (R.I.P.), brother-in-law William, nephews Christy and Patrick, nieces Lorna and Ann, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Peter rest in peace.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with a maximum of 50 people to attend the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

The death has occurred of Theresa Doherty (née Coogan)

Carrigeen, Baltinglass, Wicklow / Kildare / Bagenalstown, Carlow



Theresa Doherty, (nee Coogan), Carrigeen, Baltinglass, Co Wickow and formerly of Ballywilliamroe, Bagnelstown, 12th June 2021, in the tender care of the staff in St Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Beloved wife of the late Michael and sister of the late Thomas, Jim and Ann. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, sons Seamus and Eamon, daughters Therese and Roisín, grandchildren Brandon, Shane, Oisín, and Mikayla, great-grandchild Layla, sons-in-law Michael and Anto, daughter-in-law Sinead, grand-daughter-in-law Alley, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Sr Alma, Eilish and Helen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal from her residence on Tuesday, 15th June, to arrive at St Joseph's Church, Baltinglass, for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in Baltinglass Cemetery. (Maximum fifty people in the church) Theresa's funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking on the following link: https://www.baltinglassparish.ie/webcam/. Messages of condolence can be left on the link below. House private on Tuesday morning please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, or The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The death has occurred of Janet Leavey (née Simons)

Old Greenfield, Maynooth, Kildare



Leavey (nee Simons), Janet, Old Greenfield and late of Bryanstown, Ladychapel, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, June 11th 2021, peacefully, at St. Vincent's Hospital, Elm Park, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved mother of the late Selina and Harry and sister of the late Pat. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Harry, daughters Ciara and Aisling, son Elliott, sons-in-law Anthony and David, daughter-in-law Lauren, grandchildren, brother Liam, sister Ellen, mother-in-law Ellen, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Janet (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below.

Janet's funeral Mass can be viewed on Tuesday at 11am by clicking on the following link :http://maynoothparish.org/live-streaming/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Janet's funeral cortège will be leaving her residence, on Tuesday at approx. 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The death has occurred of Robert (Bob) Mc Sweeney

Bishopsland, Kildare Town, Kildare



Formerly of Dara Park, Newbridge. Peacefully at Naas Hospital. Son of the late Robert (Bob) and Bernadette (Bernie) McSweeney.

Sadly missed by his loving brother Kevin, sisters Bernadette and Sandra, daughter Stephanie, sisters in law Alison and Marian, brother in law Trevor, nieces Millie, Orla and Erin, nephews Hayden and Odhrán, uncles and aunties, relatives, neighbours and friends.





Funeral Arrangements Later