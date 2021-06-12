Classic Ferrari car to go under the hammer in Naas

A classic 1969 Ferrari goes under the hammer in Naas next week.

The sleek Dino 246 GT is expected to fetch around €300,000 at Merlin Car Auctions on Tuesday.

The auctioneers said there has been strong interest in the online sale from across Ireland as well as the UK, Italy and Australia.

The blue Ferrari, which has only 25,000 miles on the clock, is powered by a 2.4 litre V6 engine.

The Italian-made two-door, which has a 69 D registration plate, has had six previous owners including drivers in Majorca and the UK.

There were only a total of 357 of this type of car built from April 1969 and October 1970.

The name 'Dino' comes from Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari's son, Alfredo "Dino" Ferrari who died aged only 24 in 1956.

Merlin auctioneers said the car was completely restored at a cost of around €100,000 over a two year period between 1988 and 1990.

The current owner bought this car 12 months ago for his son but he is 6 foot 8 inches in height and has struggled to use it,

A spokesperson for Merlin Car Auctions added: "This Dino is an iconic classic that will make a great addition to any collection.

"It is sure to attract admiring glances wherever the next owner chooses to take it."

A refundable €1,000 deposit will be required in order to bid on the car.



