National school fundraising to upgrade defibrillator

The Parents' Council of Tiermohan National School is fundraising to upgrade the existing defibrillator on the school grounds for the use of both the school and wider community.

The parents believe this vital piece of medical equipment could be the difference between life and death.

Donate here:

Everybody who donates will be entered into an end of year raffle and have a chance of winning one of over 30 fantastic prizes:

1. €100 Clayton Hotel Voucher

2. TJ O' Mahony Prosperous - Nutribullet (€80)

3. Brady Meats - Glazed Ham on the Bone Voucher (€50)

4. Neighbourfood.ie Hamper (€50) - sponsored by school family

5. Coillte - Annual Pass (€40)

6. Rye River Cafe - Family Takeaway Meal Voucher (€32)

7. Careplus Pharmacy Kilcock - Hamper (€50)

8. Irish National Stud & Gardens - Family Pass (€31.50)

9. McDonalds Maynooth - €25 Voucher

10. €25 One4All Voucher - Sponsored by Glentech Electrical

11. Clonfert Pet Farm - Family Pass (2 Adults +4 Kids worth €30)

12. Supervalu Kilcock - Hamper (€20)

13. The Crafty Stitch - Memory Bear Hamper (€40)

14. Sweet Stamp - Hamper (€40)

15. Coillte - Annual Pass (€40)

16. Lidl - Food Hamper (€20)

17. Smyths Toystore - €20 Voucher

18. McDonalds Maynooth - €25 Voucher

19. The Harbour Pharmacy Kilcock - Hamper (€50)

20. OPW Heritage Sites - Family Pass (€13)

21. Coillte - Annual Pass (€40)

22. €25 One4All Voucher - sponsored by Glentech Electricial

23. Doran Nurseries - Mystery Prize

24. Snowflake by Louise Nealon - sponsored by author (€20)

25. McDonalds Maynooth - €25 Voucher

26. Centra - Bottle of Wine (€12)

27. Lidl Kilcock - Food Hamper (€20)

28. Mulligans Fuel - €20 Voucher

29. Handknitted Stuffed Pig - sponsored by school family (€20)

30. Sasta by the River Maynooth - €20 Voucher

31. Boots Maynooth - His & Hers Bags (€20)

32. Centra - Bottle of Wine (€12)

33. OPW Heritage Sites - Family Pass (€13)

34. McDonalds Maynooth - €25 Voucher

35. Lidl - Food Hamper (€20)

36. Wreath Boutique by Alice - Door Wreath (€35)

The draw is on 18th June 2021.

Prizes to be collected from Parents Council member outside Tiermohan NS at school pickup on 18th June 2021 in person or via a member of the school community on your behalf.