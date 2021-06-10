NEW: Plan for 3-storey homes beside Newbridge Road in Naas

A section of the Newbridge Road in Naas / PHOTO: GOOGLE EARTH
A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council for four new homes on the outskirts of Naas.
The three-storey, three-bedroom, semi-detached houses are earmarked for along the Newbridge Road.
Permission is also sought to extend the access road of the Devoy Terrace residential area across the front of the site.
Car parking and landscaping works are also in the plans.
The estimated construction value of the project is just under €1m, according to Construction Information Services.
More News
Seamie Heffernan gets Santiago home from Tiger Moth to land the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby for Aidan O'Brien at the Curragh 2020. Photo: Caroline Norris/Racing Post
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.