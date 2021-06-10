NEW: Plan for 3-storey homes beside Newbridge Road in Naas

A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council for four new homes on the outskirts of Naas.

The three-storey, three-bedroom, semi-detached houses are earmarked for along the Newbridge Road.

Permission is also sought to extend the access road of the Devoy Terrace residential area across the front of the site.

Car parking and landscaping works are also in the plans.

The estimated construction value of the project is just under €1m, according to Construction Information Services.