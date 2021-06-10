Five Kildare road projects to get €465,000 to reduce flooding

County Kildare is to receive €465,000 for five projects around the county to reduce the risk of flooding in future.

The €17.3m climate adaptation investment programme for regional and local roads was announced by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton.

The R417 in Maganey near Athy receives €185,000 to raise the road out of a flood plain while a local road in Staplestown is awarded €115,000 for works to mitigate the risk of flooding.

The R402 between Kilshanroe and Johnstownbridge is allocated €80,000 for drainage and other works while the R403 between Derrinturn and Carbury receives €35,000 for anti flooding measures.

The local road between Rahan and Edenderry receives €50,000 in order for it to be raised to help prevent flooding.

The funding will aid 26 local authorities in implementing 432 road improvement projects across the country.

The types of projects approved for funding nationwide include schemes aimed at alleviating flooding to roads, bridge strengthening and repairs.

Other works include embankment stability measures to protect the road and prevent slippage, altering the level of the road to mitigate flooding and reduce road closures.

Projects also involve road edge protection measures and the replacement/repair of seawalls or retaining walls which support regional and local roads.

Mr Ryan said: “This funding will support local authorities across the country deal with the challenges of climate change and severe weather events.

“The upkeep of our road network is crucial in ensuring that our public transport, cyclists, walkers, car users can travel safely around the country.”

Safe roads

Minister of State, Ms Naughton added that well maintained roads, mean safer roads.

She continued: “Severe weather events can present major challenges to our road users and severely damage our road infrastructure.

“The grants being provided today will help local authorities make our roads more resilient against severe weather which in turn will go a long way in ensuring that our local and regional roads are safer for all.”