Hedge trimmer and leaf blower taken from Kildare shed

Gardaí are investigating a burglary which occurred at a property in the Kilmacredock area of Maynooth between June 3 and 4 last.
A number of items were taken from a garage.
It's understood a hedge trimmer and a leaf blower were among the belongings stolen.
Gardaí said no arrests have been made yet and investigations are ongoing.
Officers appealed to members of the public for information.
