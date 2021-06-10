Hedge trimmer and leaf blower taken from Kildare shed

Hedge trimmer and leaf blower taken from Kildare shed

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Gardaí are investigating a burglary which occurred at a property in the Kilmacredock area of Maynooth between June 3 and 4 last. 

A number of items were taken from a garage.

It's understood a hedge trimmer and a leaf blower were among the belongings stolen. 

Gardaí said no arrests have been made yet and investigations are ongoing.

Officers appealed to members of the public for information. 

