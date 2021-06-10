Cill Dara Golf Club retain Leinster title

The Cill Dara club captain for 2020, Des Scahill collected the winner's pendant from Joe Mc Namara from the GUI

Senan Hogan

Cill Dara Golf Club Pierce Purcell team have been crowned Leinster winners for the 2020 season. They won the Leinster title in 2019 also so retained the crown.

The final was played on Bank holiday Monday against Elm Park Golf Club in Beechpark Golf Club.

Match score was:  Cill Dara 3.5; Elm Park 1.5.

The Cill Dara team was made up of 

Barry Moran + Aaron McConville, 
Alan Clarke + Daragh Horgan, 
Francis Kelly + Declan Loakman,
Colin O Leary + Christy Roche 
Nigel Flanagan + Eddie Cross. 

The Cill Dara club captain for 2020, Des Scahill collected the winners pendant from Joe Mc Namara from the GUI.


Cill Dara will compete in the All Ireland semi final in Donegal Golf Club this Thursday against the Ulster champions Dunmurry from Belfast.

