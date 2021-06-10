Met Eireann weather forecast: Temperatures in early twenties over coming days

According to the latest weather forecast from Met Eireann, today will be warm, humid and breezy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

There will be drier weather across the eastern half of the country with the sun breaking through at times. Afternoon temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees, the higher values in the east and northeast, in a moderate to fresh south to southwest breeze. Atlantic counties will see further rain and drizzle after dark, with the rest of the country staying largely dry. Warm and humid at night.

Tomorrow, Friday, will start cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle fizzling out through the afternoon and sunny spells developing. Feeling a little fresher with highest temperatures ranging from 15 degrees at coasts of the west to 20 or 21 degrees in the southeast. Winds will be light to moderate westerly becoming variable in direction later.

Met Eireann says that current indications suggest warm weather for the weekend with the best of the sunshine in the east and south.