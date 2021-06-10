It emerged that a driver speeding on the M9 was currently disqualified from driving

Naas Roads Policing Unit operating speed checks on the M9 stopped a motorist travelling at 159 km/h.

A check using the roadside Mobility Device revealed that the driver was currently disqualified from driving.

The driver was arrested and court proceedings will follow in coming weeks.

Meanwhile Wicklow Roads Policing Unit conducting speed checks on the M11 stopped a driver travelling at 147km/h.

The driver failed a drug test and was also found to be disqualified.

The vehicle (pictured above) was seized and the driver was arrested.

Court proceedings are to follow in coming weeks.

Elsewhere, Dublin Metropolitan Region Roads Policing Unit on patrol stopped a vehicle which had no tax for 339 days.

The vehicle was seized and court proceedings will follow.