It emerged that a driver speeding on the M9 was currently disqualified from driving

It emerged that a driver speeding on the M9 was currently disqualified from driving

A car seized on the M11 in Co Wicklow / PHOTO: AN GARDA SIOCHANA

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Naas Roads Policing Unit operating speed checks on the M9 stopped a motorist travelling at 159 km/h.

A check using the roadside Mobility Device revealed that the driver was currently disqualified from driving.

The driver was arrested and court proceedings will follow in coming weeks. 

Meanwhile Wicklow Roads Policing Unit conducting speed checks on the M11 stopped a driver travelling at 147km/h.

The driver failed a drug test and was also found to be disqualified.

The vehicle (pictured above) was seized and the driver was arrested.

Court proceedings are to follow in coming weeks. 

Elsewhere, Dublin Metropolitan Region Roads Policing Unit on patrol stopped a vehicle which had no tax for 339 days.

The vehicle was seized and court proceedings will follow.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie