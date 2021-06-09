Drugs discovered in international parcels going to Kildare and elsewhere

Today, as part of routine operations, Revenue officers at Dublin Mail Centre seized illegal drugs, including 10 kgs of herbal cannabis, 250 Zopiclone tablets, 30 grams of butane honey oil and 305 tablets of MDMA, with a combined estimated value of €208,000.

The illegal drugs were discovered, with the assistance of detector dog Bailey, in parcels that originated in the United States, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Canada.

The parcels were declared as items such as ‘toys’, ‘ice hockey equipment’, ‘cycling gloves’, ‘pillows’, ‘computer equipment’ and ‘backpacks’ and were destined for delivery to addresses across the country.



The parcels were destined for delivery to addresses in Dublin, Tipperary, Kildare, Limerick, Louth, Mayo, Wicklow, Monaghan, Cork and Clare.

Investigations are ongoing.



These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.