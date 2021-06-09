Kildare: Two-bed apartment beside Canal has €60k price guide

Kildare: Two-bed apartment beside Canal has €60k price guide

The apartment is on the second floor of this property beside the grand Canal

Senan Hogan

This two-bedroom apartment in a waterside development is for sale at a forthcoming auction with a guide price of only €60,000.

The second floor property is located at The Harbour, Nelson Street in Athy.

The apartment spans approximately 66 sq. m (710 sq. ft).

Local amenities include Athy Community College, K Leisure Centre and a host of restaurants, shops, bars and schools including Scoil Mhichil Naofa.

Transport links in the area include the M7, the M9, Athy Train Station and Bus Eireann number 130.

