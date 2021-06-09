LATEST: Bookies shop broken into in Newbridge

A bookmaker's shop was broken into in the Newbridge area yesterday morning.

The incident happened at the Ladbrokes outlet in Allenview Heights at 2.45am yesterday.

Entry was gained via a front window which was extensively damaged.

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating an attempted burglary that occurred in a premises on the 8th of June 2021 in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

"No cash or belongings were taken from the premises over the course of the incident.

"No arrests have yet been made. Investigations ongoing."